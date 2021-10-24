Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video
Share

A few months ago a video of Shahroz Sabzwari went viral on social media, showing Sabzwari jogging shirtless through the streets of Karachi. 

Soon after Sabzwari’s video went viral on social media, the keyboard warriors bashed the actor and declared it a shameful act.

Recently, Shahroz Sabzwari took part in Waseem Badami’s show “Har Lamha Purjosh”.

Replying to Waseem Badami’s question regarding his viral video, Shahroz said, “I admit my mistake. It shouldn’t have happened. I live in that area so I thought that the entire area is my home but I was wrong.”

“There is a certain modesty that must be followed by all. I shared the video to motivate people regarding their health after Ramazan, but you should wear a shirt. It was my mistake that I was roaming without a shirt,” added Sabzwari.

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat responds to Tamgha-e-Imtiaz ...
09:55 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Ali Azmat clears the air after demeaning remarks ...
10:23 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
Resham celebrates birthday in style with friends ...
03:59 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Inside Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's fairytale ...
07:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the ...
09:44 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire
04:56 PM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video
01:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr