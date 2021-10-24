Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video
A few months ago a video of Shahroz Sabzwari went viral on social media, showing Sabzwari jogging shirtless through the streets of Karachi.
Soon after Sabzwari’s video went viral on social media, the keyboard warriors bashed the actor and declared it a shameful act.
Recently, Shahroz Sabzwari took part in Waseem Badami’s show “Har Lamha Purjosh”.
Replying to Waseem Badami’s question regarding his viral video, Shahroz said, “I admit my mistake. It shouldn’t have happened. I live in that area so I thought that the entire area is my home but I was wrong.”
“There is a certain modesty that must be followed by all. I shared the video to motivate people regarding their health after Ramazan, but you should wear a shirt. It was my mistake that I was roaming without a shirt,” added Sabzwari.
