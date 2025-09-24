2025 Mobile Internet Rankings in Pakistan; check which network is fastest!

LAHORE – In world of mobile internet, speed matters more than ever. This year, Ookla revealed which networks and regions in Pakistan are keeping users connected the fastest, and who’s lagging behind.

Jazz topped the list, securing crown with impressive Speedtest Connectivity Score of 56.52. The network impressed users across the board, from smooth video streaming to fast web browsing. Ufone came in second with a score of 49.97, while Zong followed at 41.21. Meanwhile, Telenor struggled to keep pace, landing at 36.45.

But speed is not just about networks, it’s also about location. Among Pakistan’s major cities, Faisalabad remained the fastest, with median download speeds of 24.45 Mbps. Lahore and Multan followed closely, while Quetta trailed at just 19.37 Mbps.

Sialkot and Karachi were slightly faster, but none could match Faisalabad’s performance. Across all surveyed cities, Jazz consistently proved to be the fastest provider.

Punjab topped list with highest median mobile download speed of 22.1 Mbps, followed by Sindh and the Islamabad Capital Territory. At the slower end, Kashmir recorded only 11.22 Mbps, with KP and Federally Administered Tribal Areas slightly ahead.

The report shows that Pakistan’s mobile internet is improving, and the gap between cities, regions, and networks is huge. For users, this means that picking the right network and location can make all the difference in staying connected at top speed.