Ramadan 2022: Fitra fixed at Rs170 per head in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Ramadan 2022: Fitra fixed at Rs170 per head in Pakistan
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Muslims can pay Rs170 per head as Fitra if they want to make the payment on the basis of wheat flour price, former Chairman of Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Munibur Rehman announced.

The rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of a basket of items, including flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

The top cleric said the minimum amount for Fitrana was calculated at Rs 170 per head if calculated by the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour.

People who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, and raisins should pay Rs 480, Rs 1,600, and Rs 2,800 respectively.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price was Rs 10,200; with respect to barley Rs28,800; with respect to dates Rs 9,6000; and with respect to raisins Rs168,000.

Sadaqatul-Fitr, an obligatory charity for every Muslim who possesses a minimum amount of wealth, is a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Nisab set at Rs 88,927 for Zakat deduction in ... 11:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Wednesday notified the Nisab of Zakat at Rs88,927 as the Holy month of ...

It was not advisable to pay after Eid prayer however if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at the proper time, then he or she should pay it at the earliest.

Fidya amount was separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which was one of the pillars of Islam.

More From This Category
Pakistan spent $11.3 billion for military ...
09:13 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Eidul Fitr 2022: Shawwal moon likely to be ...
09:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Pakistan issues new passport to self-exiled ex-PM ...
08:47 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
PIA likely to incur huge losses as govt seeks ...
07:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
BISE Lahore announces annual exam schedule for ...
07:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Nimra Kazmi: Another ‘missing’ Karachi teen ...
06:14 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes viral
05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr