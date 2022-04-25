Ramadan 2022: Fitra fixed at Rs170 per head in Pakistan

KARACHI – Muslims can pay Rs170 per head as Fitra if they want to make the payment on the basis of wheat flour price, former Chairman of Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Munibur Rehman announced.

The rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of a basket of items, including flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

The top cleric said the minimum amount for Fitrana was calculated at Rs 170 per head if calculated by the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour.

People who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, and raisins should pay Rs 480, Rs 1,600, and Rs 2,800 respectively.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price was Rs 10,200; with respect to barley Rs28,800; with respect to dates Rs 9,6000; and with respect to raisins Rs168,000.

Sadaqatul-Fitr, an obligatory charity for every Muslim who possesses a minimum amount of wealth, is a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

It was not advisable to pay after Eid prayer however if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at the proper time, then he or she should pay it at the earliest.

Fidya amount was separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which was one of the pillars of Islam.