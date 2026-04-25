Karachi Kings send Quetta Gladiators packing with Brutal 9-Wicket PSL 11 rout

Karachi Kings stormed into PSL 11 playoffs with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium. Chasing 196, the Kings made light work of the target, reaching it in the 19th over thanks to an unbeaten batting masterclass from David Warner and Reeza Hendricks.

The chase started with intent as Jason Roy and skipper Warner launched early aggression, pushing Karachi past the 50-run mark with fluent strokeplay. Roy looked in good touch before Jahandad Khan ended his stay for 20 off 15 balls, an innings laced with four boundaries.

Warner and Hendricks unleashed an unrelenting assault on the Quetta bowling attack, tearing apart the bowling unit with fearless intent and surgical precision. Warner brought up his sixth PSL half-century in style, anchoring the chase while keeping the scoring rate explosively high.

Hendricks was equally devastating, punishing anything short or full and racing to his fifth PSL fifty as the duo turned the contest into a runaway chase. Their partnership crossed the 100-run mark effortlessly and surged past 150, completely shutting Quetta out of the game.

Warner remained unbeaten on a commanding 89 off 48 balls, smashing 10 fours and 4 sixes, while Hendricks finished not out on a blistering 87 off 48 deliveries, decorated with 8 fours and 4 maximums. Together, they guided Karachi home well before the final overs, sealing a ruthless statement win.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators had posted a competitive 195 for 6 after opting to bat—but their innings began in chaos. Hasan Ali struck a sensational opening over, removing both Shamyl Hussain and Khawaja Nafay for golden ducks, sending shockwaves through the camp.

From disaster, skipper Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw engineered a stunning recovery. The duo counterattacked aggressively, rebuilding the innings with a massive 147-run partnership that swung momentum back in Quetta’s favour.

Rossouw was in sublime form, hammering his way to a brilliant 90 off 54 balls, including 8 fours and 6 sixes, while Shakeel matched him stroke for stroke with a composed 57 off 34 deliveries, striking 9 boundaries.

However, the breakthrough finally arrived when Rizwanullah removed Shakeel, halting the charge. Rossouw continued his fireworks but eventually fell to Abbas Afridi, leaving Quetta at 157 for 4 in 15.3 overs.

From there, the innings lost steam under pressure. Rizwanullah returned to dismiss Hasan Nawaz for just 2, while Abbas Afridi struck again to remove Jahandad Khan cheaply, dragging Quetta down to 185 for 6 by the 19th over.

A late flourish came from Dinesh Chandimal, who remained unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls with 3 fours and a six, while Alzarri Joseph added 2 runs as Quetta finished at 195 for 6.

Karachi’s bowling effort was evenly spread, with Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Rizwanullah all claiming two wickets each, setting the stage for a complete all-round demolition.