11 pilgrims killed, several injured as bus plunges into ravine near Lasbela, Balochistan

Web Desk
09:50 AM | 25 Aug, 2024
11 pilgrims killed, several injured as bus plunges into ravine near Lasbela, Balochistan
QUETTA – A passenger coach transporting Iranian pilgrims crashed on Makran Coastal Highway in Lasbela, Balochistan, resulting in eight deaths and injuring over 32 people.

The accident occurred near Buzi Top on a highway as an overspeeding bus was bringing pilgrims back from Iran, and believed to have gone off the road and fallen into a ravine due to brake failure.

The passengers were travelling back from Iran to Punjab. Rescue and police rushed to the site and the injured and deceased were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police told media that pilgrims were from Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab while rescue efforts are ongoing.

The deadly crash comes days after another accident in Iranian province of Yazd where 28 Pakistanis died and over dozen suffered injuries. The victims of that incident were repatriated to Pakistan two days ago on a special flight.

PAF special aircraft repatriates victims of Iran Bus Crash to Pakistan

