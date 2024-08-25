11 pilgrims killed, several injured as bus plunges into ravine near Lasbela, Balochistan

QUETTA – A passenger coach transporting Iranian pilgrims crashed on Makran Coastal Highway in Lasbela, Balochistan, resulting in eight deaths and injuring over 32 people.
The accident occurred near Buzi Top on a highway as an overspeeding bus was bringing pilgrims back from Iran, and believed to have gone off the road and fallen into a ravine due to brake failure.
The passengers were travelling back from Iran to Punjab. Rescue and police rushed to the site and the injured and deceased were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police told media that pilgrims were from Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab while rescue efforts are ongoing.
The deadly crash comes days after another accident in Iranian province of Yazd where 28 Pakistanis died and over dozen suffered injuries. The victims of that incident were repatriated to Pakistan two days ago on a special flight.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
