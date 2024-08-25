Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

RAWALPINDI – At least 29 people have died and one person injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ditch near Haveli Kahuta.

Reports in local media said the ill-fated passenger coach crashed near Pana Bridge while exact cause of the accident is still unknown as the accident occurred in a mountainous region.

Local residents quickly rushed to the site and are currently removing the bodies from the bus, with some already being taken to the hospital. Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, are en route to the scene.

Kahuta, located in the Rawalpindi district, is approximately an hour's drive from the city.

More updates to follow...