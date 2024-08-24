PAF special aircraft repatriates victims of Iran Bus Crash to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Remains of 28 Pakistani nationals who perished in bus accident in Iran were repatriated to Pakistan in a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft.

Sindh’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with family members of the deceased, were present at the airbase.

The tragic accident took place earlier this week in Yazd, Iran, where a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned at Dehshir-Taftan checkpoint and subsequently caught fire. The crash resulted in the deaths of 28 individuals and injuries to 23 others.

The pilgrims were traveling through Iran en route to Iraq for the Arbaeen commemoration, a key religious observance followed by Shiite Muslims.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the use of a C-130 aircraft to bring the bodies back to Pakistan. In response, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali announced financial support of Rs5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs1 million for those injured.

Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed that the Sindh government had arranged for the transport of the bodies to their hometowns. He noted that over 40 Rescue 1122 ambulances were on hand at the Jacobabad airport and that the injured were also being flown back on the C-130.

Severely injured individuals were set to be transported to Karachi via air ambulance, which had also arrived at the airbase.