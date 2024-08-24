Search

Pakistan

Sindh calls for ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on electronic media

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2024
Sindh calls for ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on electronic media
Source: A representational image of an infant drinking baby formula. — Unsplash/File

KARACHI – Infant and Young Child Nutrition (IYCN) Board in Sindh has called for a ban on the advertisement of breast milk substitutes and complementary foods for children up to 3 years old on mainstream media.

The request was made under Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023, which is designed to encourage and safeguard breastfeeding across the province.

The board members aid such advertisements are not allowed under provincial law. Officials urged Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to enforce this ban. 

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and included a range of stakeholders, such as Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, officials from the Sindh Healthcare Commission, provincial assembly members, and representatives from international health and donor organizations.

A major outcome of the meeting was the formation of a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), led by Prof. Raza, who is also the Executive Director of the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN). A deputy secretary from the health department will act as the TAG's coordinator.

In addition to addressing advertising issues, the board discussed need for a robust monitoring system to oversee compliance with the new regulations. PEMRA was specifically requested to align with the provincial law regarding the promotion of breast milk substitutes.

The board also highlighted the importance of creating appropriate spaces for lactating mothers in workplaces and reviewed the matter of donations of breast milk substitutes to healthcare facilities.

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk rejected

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Indian mini aerial vehicle lost in flight ends up in Pakistan’s ...

09:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Sindh calls for ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on ...

09:14 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

58 Levies personnel suspended in Balochistan for 'smuggling drugs, ...

08:52 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

PAF special aircraft repatriates victims of Iran Bus Crash to Pakistan

11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Key suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case shot dead in police ...

11:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan reveals why PTI's Islamabad rally was postponed

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

realme partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for ‘WOW Summer Camp’ to Empower Gamers

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: