Sindh calls for ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on electronic media

KARACHI – Infant and Young Child Nutrition (IYCN) Board in Sindh has called for a ban on the advertisement of breast milk substitutes and complementary foods for children up to 3 years old on mainstream media.
The request was made under Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023, which is designed to encourage and safeguard breastfeeding across the province.
The board members aid such advertisements are not allowed under provincial law. Officials urged Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to enforce this ban.
The meeting was chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and included a range of stakeholders, such as Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, officials from the Sindh Healthcare Commission, provincial assembly members, and representatives from international health and donor organizations.
A major outcome of the meeting was the formation of a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), led by Prof. Raza, who is also the Executive Director of the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN). A deputy secretary from the health department will act as the TAG's coordinator.
In addition to addressing advertising issues, the board discussed need for a robust monitoring system to oversee compliance with the new regulations. PEMRA was specifically requested to align with the provincial law regarding the promotion of breast milk substitutes.
The board also highlighted the importance of creating appropriate spaces for lactating mothers in workplaces and reviewed the matter of donations of breast milk substitutes to healthcare facilities.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
