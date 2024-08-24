Sindh calls for ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on electronic media

KARACHI – Infant and Young Child Nutrition (IYCN) Board in Sindh has called for a ban on the advertisement of breast milk substitutes and complementary foods for children up to 3 years old on mainstream media.

The request was made under Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023, which is designed to encourage and safeguard breastfeeding across the province.

The board members aid such advertisements are not allowed under provincial law. Officials urged Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to enforce this ban.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and included a range of stakeholders, such as Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, officials from the Sindh Healthcare Commission, provincial assembly members, and representatives from international health and donor organizations.

A major outcome of the meeting was the formation of a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), led by Prof. Raza, who is also the Executive Director of the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN). A deputy secretary from the health department will act as the TAG's coordinator.

In addition to addressing advertising issues, the board discussed need for a robust monitoring system to oversee compliance with the new regulations. PEMRA was specifically requested to align with the provincial law regarding the promotion of breast milk substitutes.

The board also highlighted the importance of creating appropriate spaces for lactating mothers in workplaces and reviewed the matter of donations of breast milk substitutes to healthcare facilities.