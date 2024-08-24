Indian mini aerial vehicle lost in flight ends up in Pakistan’s Nikial Sector

MUZAFFARABAD – As tensions continued unabated, an Indian Army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drifted into Pakistan’s Nikial Sector after a technical malfunction during a training mission.
The mini aerial vehicle was recovered by Pakistani troops, defense spokesman reported that the uav was conducting a training flight within Indian territory, lost control due to a technical issue, and ended up crossing into Pakistan’s Nikial Sector.
This area is located opposite the Bhimber Gali Sector in the Poonch district. Reports shared online said the incident occurred at 9:25 am.
A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army, requesting the return of the vehicle.
The hostility between two nuclear armed countries continues unabated amid political, and territorial conflicts. The territorial contention of Kashmir region led to several wars and persistent skirmishes.
Despite intermittent peace talks and efforts to improve relations, a lasting resolution has remained elusive, with nationalist sentiments and political agendas often inflaming the conflict.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.