Indian mini aerial vehicle lost in flight ends up in Pakistan's Nikial Sector

Web Desk
10:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2024
Indian mini aerial vehicle lost in flight ends up in Pakistan's Nikial Sector
Source: File Photo

MUZAFFARABAD – As tensions continued unabated, an Indian Army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drifted into Pakistan’s Nikial Sector after a technical malfunction during a training mission.

The mini aerial vehicle was recovered by Pakistani troops, defense spokesman reported that the uav was conducting a training flight within Indian territory, lost control due to a technical issue, and ended up crossing into Pakistan’s Nikial Sector.

This area is located opposite the Bhimber Gali Sector in the Poonch district. Reports shared online said the incident occurred at 9:25 am.

A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army, requesting the return of the vehicle.

The hostility between two nuclear armed countries continues unabated amid political, and territorial conflicts. The territorial contention of Kashmir region led to several wars and persistent skirmishes.

Despite intermittent peace talks and efforts to improve relations, a lasting resolution has remained elusive, with nationalist sentiments and political agendas often inflaming the conflict. 

