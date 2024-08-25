Rawalpindi board exams on August 26 cancelled due to Chehlum processions

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has cancelled exams scheduled for August 26 in observance of Chehlum for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
In an announcement, Board said Chemistry, Islamic History, and Dars-e-Nizami exams have been rescheduled. Additionally, exams for the General Science, Clothing, and Textile groups will also be held on a new date.
These postponed exams are now set to take place on September 18 at the originally assigned centers.
Rawalpindi Board will issue new roll number slips to all candidates. Regular students will be able to download their new slips from their online portal, while private candidates can access theirs on the board’s website.
To obtain their slips, candidates will need to enter their roll number, online admission form number, or B-form number.
Earlier, it was announced that Tehsil Rawalpindi will be closed on August 26 due to Chehlum observances.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
