Rawalpindi board exams on August 26 cancelled due to Chehlum processions

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has cancelled exams scheduled for August 26 in observance of Chehlum for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

In an announcement, Board said Chemistry, Islamic History, and Dars-e-Nizami exams have been rescheduled. Additionally, exams for the General Science, Clothing, and Textile groups will also be held on a new date.

These postponed exams are now set to take place on September 18 at the originally assigned centers.

Rawalpindi Board will issue new roll number slips to all candidates. Regular students will be able to download their new slips from their online portal, while private candidates can access theirs on the board’s website.

To obtain their slips, candidates will need to enter their roll number, online admission form number, or B-form number.

Earlier, it was announced that Tehsil Rawalpindi will be closed on August 26 due to Chehlum observances.