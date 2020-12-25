PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allowed to visit ailing sister abroad

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit his ailing sister and brother-in-law in the US.

The name of the former prime minister has been removed from the no-fly list, granting him one-time permission to go to the US for 15 days.

Khaqan Abbasi, who was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) over corruption cases, submitted an application to the government seeking permission to travel abroad.

The sister and brother-in-law are suffering from COVID-19 and they have been hospitalized in the US for treatment.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is facing two graft cases. A case is related to the "dubious" awarding of a liquefied natural gas import contract while the other allegations are related to misuse of authority when he made appointments in the PSO.