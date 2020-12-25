PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allowed to visit ailing sister abroad
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit his ailing sister and brother-in-law in the US.
The name of the former prime minister has been removed from the no-fly list, granting him one-time permission to go to the US for 15 days.
Khaqan Abbasi, who was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) over corruption cases, submitted an application to the government seeking permission to travel abroad.
The sister and brother-in-law are suffering from COVID-19 and they have been hospitalized in the US for treatment.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is facing two graft cases. A case is related to the "dubious" awarding of a liquefied natural gas import contract while the other allegations are related to misuse of authority when he made appointments in the PSO.
- ‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks claims Nawaz Sharif ...08:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
- PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allowed to visit ailing sister abroad06:15 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising Fazlur Rehman05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Stay Awake! Motorway police introduce device for drowsy drivers ...04:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
- Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The ...07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
-
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020