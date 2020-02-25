Agreement signed for recruitment of 150,000 Pakistani medical professionals in UK

LAHORE - Recently, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between AFCO-Private Limited, Pakistan and MMC-Health Care Limited, UK under which more than 15,0000 medical sector jobs will be provided to Pakistanis.

The jobs include approximately 80,000 to 10,0000 nurses, 25000 doctors, 10,000 pharmacists, 20,000 allied paramedics in the UK.

These jobs are available for Pakistani medical professionals in the post-Brexit scenario.

Following the MoU, an Overseas Job Creation Portal was inaugurated at the Punjab Governor's House recently which would help ensure a proper mechanism by inviting Pakistani medical professionals to avail the opportunity.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during the formal launch of this portal had said the recruitment of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of both the countries, which would help increase the volume of the foreign remittances.

Punjab Governor assured to adopt General Practitioner (GP) system of the National Health Service (NHS) in UK and low-cost healthcare and subsidized medication to the remote area residents would be ensured.