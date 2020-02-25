Hajj 2020: Banks to start receiving Hajj applications from today
08:56 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
Hajj 2020: Banks to start receiving Hajj applications from today
LAHORE - All the designated branches of banks will start receiving Hajj applications from today.  

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the applications will be received by the banks till 6th of next month.

Earlier, Ministry of Religious Affairs announced Hajj policy for infants according to which, parents travelling from the southern region will pay Rs31,882 for each infant and those travelling from the northern region will pay 32,657.

Policy is applicable to children born after September 5, 2018. Those born before will pay normal Hajj dues.

Infant’s airfare will be 10% of the total fare.

