Web Desk
08:29 AM | 25 Feb, 2020
PM Imran directs harnessing tourism potential to create business, job opportunities
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there is a lot of tourism potential in Pakistan and promotion of the sector would not only strengthen the economy but also create business and job opportunities.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the promotion of environment-friendly tourism in the country.

He directed to lay down a policy about the promotion of tourism, keeping in view the environmental, natural beauty and local values and traditions.

He asked to formulate an advance policy and necessary measures regarding provision of facilities to the tourists on their arrival in the Northern Areas.

Chairing another high level meeting regarding highlighting the identity of the country in Islamabad, Imran Khan  directed the Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting to make efforts to highlight Pakistan's true identity at national and global level.

The meeting was informed that significant achievements made under the present government at diplomatic and domestic fronts have raised the dignity of the country.

The meeting was briefed that after decades, Pakistan is not fighting anyone else's war, but it is playing an active role in promoting peace in the world.

The role in the peace efforts in Afghanistan, efforts to promote unity in the Muslim Ummah, partnership with China for development of the country and the region with CPEC and acknowledgement from world powers for regional peace reflect changing Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that due to efforts of the present government country's economy is on the path of growth.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, issues which were overlooked in past are being focused. These issues include environment and raising voice against Islamophobia, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It is for the first time in the country's history that Pakistan's Prime Minister has raised voice against money laundering at the platform of United Nations (UN).

