TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.

The 21-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram handle, Mirza left the fans amused with her humourous video where she questions people's relationship status with a subtle dig.

"Single ho ya mele baby ne thaana thaya walay ho?????", Mirza hilariously captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza ???? (@jannatmirza_)

On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.