TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
Source: @jannatmirza_ (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

The 21-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram handle, Mirza left the fans amused with her humourous video where she questions people's relationship status with a subtle dig.

"Single ho ya mele baby ne thaana thaya walay ho?????", Mirza hilariously captioned.

Keeping it sassy and chic, Jannat Mirza has left fans rolling with laughter with her new social media video.

On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan ... 05:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally responded to Aiman Khan’s recent remark regarding makeup and needless to ...

More From This Category
Amar Khan faces backlash for wearing bold saree
03:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Dum Mastam’ is out now 
01:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s ...
12:12 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold ...
11:10 AM | 25 Feb, 2022
'TickTalk Song' - Sanam Saeed gets trolled after ...
07:40 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Pakistani stars laud verdict in Noor Mukadam ...
05:31 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr