Man who desecrated Quran in Sweden kicked out of restaurant by Christian owner

STOCKHOLM – A Christian shopkeeper barred the cursed Salwan Momika from entering the premises of his restaurant in the Swedish capital, winning millions of hearts around the world.

Momika, who desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden, is facing public and online scrutiny simultaneously.

Although the owner of the restaurant is not a Muslim, he did not entertain Momika for desecrating the divine book. The Christian, Ibrahim Sirimci, runs a restaurant in the capital Stockholm, and is an Iraqi immigrant.

Sirimci reportedly told off Momika saying, "I'm Iraqi too, I'm a Christian. What you did is shameful. You insulted Islam. You hurt us as you hurt everyone else."

Speaking to Anadolu, Sirimci said Momika came to his shop to buy soft drinks, and when he realized who he was, he did not sell it to him.

Sirimci said, "He came to my shop and wanted to buy soft drinks. I recognized him and said, 'You are the person who burns Quran, you cannot have any soft drinks.'"

#سویڈن میں #قرآن پاک کی بے حرمتی کرنے والے ملعون سیلوان مومیکا کو ایک عیسائی دکاندار نے سودا دینے سے انکار کر دیا اور اسے اپنے ریسٹورنٹ سے باہر نکال دیا #قران_کی_بےحرمتی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/bKkzn5XruN — ترکیہ اردو (@TurkiyeUrdu_) July 24, 2023

Momika, an Iraqi-origin man living in Sweden, burned the Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha. On July 20, Momika trampled the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.