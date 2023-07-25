Search

You can download ChatGPT Android App from Google Play store now

09:45 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
You can download ChatGPT Android App from Google Play store now
OpenAI, a startup that develops artificial intelligence software, just made available the much-anticipated ChatGPT app for Android smartphones.

The Google Play store currently has the app accessible.

Features of ChatGPT's Android app

The official ChatGPT Android app is made to provide users with a wide range of features that take advantage of OpenAI's cutting-edge AI capabilities.

The free software gives users access to the most recent OpenAI model improvements and allows synchronisation of user history across various devices.

With the push of a button, the ChatGPT Android app aims to revolutionise how people engage with AI by providing quick responses, individualised guidance, and creative inspiration.

Additionally, it guarantees possibilities for learning and offers expert advice in a variety of sectors.

App Data Collection for OpenAI

OpenAI has addressed data security concerns by outlining how it gathers, shares, and manages user data as a crucial component of its app deployment.

OpenAI emphasised that the ChatGPT Android app does not share user data with third parties in the app's data safety information.

According to reports, the programme gathers a variety of data. This information consists of the user's name, email address, phone number, approximate location, information about in-app communications, and information about user interactions.

Additionally, it gathers data on how well a programme is doing, including crash reports and diagnostic information.

The ChatGPT app adheres to the privacy guidelines provided by OpenAI, which include data encryption in transit for safe data transfer. Additionally, OpenAI offers a way for users to ask for the erasure of their data.

