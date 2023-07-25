Elevate your Home Entertainment with Haier P Series

Get ready to enter a whole new world of entertainment with Haier’s newly launched P7 Series Smart LED TV. With its sleek design and powerful performance, the new Haier P7 Series Smart LED TV is sure to be the centre of attention in your living room.

This new LED TV offers endless entertainment options for people who wish to seek perfection and don’t want to miss out on any detail.

The Haier P7 Series boasts Google TV, which means you get access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. With Google TV, you can browse, discover and watch all your favourite content seamlessly and with utmost ease.

The Haier P7 Series is equipped with an HQLED display that provides a 10Bits colour range with an immersive viewing experience. The picture quality is crisp, clear, bright and lifelike, making you feel like you're a part of the action.

The Haier P7 Series also features hands-free voice control, which gives you the control to command your TV without the need for a remote. You can simply use the power of your voice to change channels, adjust the volume, or even search for your favorite shows, without having to leave the couch.

The LED sound system is another standout feature. With 30 watts of sound, the audio is powerful, clear, and rich. Whether you're watching a movie, sports, or a concert, its DBX TV technology and sound quality is sure to blow you away with its unparalleled sound experience.

Finally, the Haier P7 Series comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, making it a powerhouse when it comes to performance. You can easily store your favourite shows, movies, and games without any lag or stutter.

Haier MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) is another feature of this exceptional LED. This technology is designed to enhance the image quality of fast-moving scenes. This feature works by analyzing the content of the video and adding extra frames to smooth out motion and reduce blur.

The Haier P7 series also comes with Built-in Chromecast, which allows you to easily stream content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer directly onto the TV. The Built-in Chromecast feature is easy to use and can save you time and effort by eliminating the need for extra cables or devices.

The 120Hz DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology is a great addition for gamers in this LED. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV can deliver a more responsive and smooth gaming experience. This technology ensures that the screen can keep up with the fast-paced action of modern video games.

Haier P7 comes with the offer of FREE installation and is available in 43” size and above. To conclude we can say that the newly launched Haier P7 Series by Haier, is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a smart TV with exceptional features, and a high focus on details.

