Pakistani woman injured in Indian firing along LoC

Rawalpindi: A woman injured on Pakistan side after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the Indian troops committed ceasefire violation in Kerala Sector, targeting civil population.

“Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries,” read the statement.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.