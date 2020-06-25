PM Imran directs to devise comprehensive roadmap to set up Gemstone City in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise a strategy for establishment of a Gemstone City in Islamabad, featuring one-window facility to promote foreign investment and exports in gems, minerals sector.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad on development of gems and minerals sector in the country, the premier also sought a detailed report on the related problems so as to devise a comprehensive roadmap.

He expressed confidence that development of gems and mineral sector would not only create immense job opportunities for the youth but also help increase the country’s exports.

The meeting discussed matters related to reserves of precious gems, conducting research, encouraging foreign investment and ensuring coordination among federal and provincial governments in this regard.