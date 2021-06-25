Pakistan team leaves for England to play ODI, T20I series
A special flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) carrying the national cricket team took off from Lahore for Birmingham on Friday.
The PIA flight PK-9707 was operated for taking the 37-member of Pakistani cricket team and officials to the UK. The flight is scheduled to land at Birmingham and will make a stop at Abu Dhabi to take members of the national squad playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.
All set for UK 🛫#ENGvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/y2MJSYsMSr— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 25, 2021
After a brief period of room isolation, the team will begin their training from June 28, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The national team will also play two intra-squad matches of 50 overs. Pakistan and England will play the first ODI on July 8. The matches will take place in Cardiff.
The tour was delayed to accommodate the remainder of PSL 6 matches. There is no change in the dates of the scheduled matches.
Squads:
ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir
T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir
Tour schedule:
6 July – Arrival in Cardiff
8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London
13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham
16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds
20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester
