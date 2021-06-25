Pakistan team leaves for England to play ODI, T20I series
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Pakistan team leaves for England to play ODI, T20I series
Share

A special flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) carrying the national cricket team took off from Lahore for Birmingham on Friday.

The PIA flight PK-9707 was operated for taking the 37-member of Pakistani cricket team and officials to the UK. The flight is scheduled to land at Birmingham and will make a stop at Abu Dhabi to take members of the national squad playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

After a brief period of room isolation, the team will begin their training from June 28, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The national team will also play two intra-squad matches of 50 overs. Pakistan and England will play the first ODI on July 8. The matches will take place in Cardiff.

The tour was delayed to accommodate the remainder of PSL 6 matches. There is no change in the dates of the scheduled matches.

Squads:

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir

Tour schedule:

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi to win PSL ... 02:48 AM | 25 Jun, 2021

Underdogs Multan Sultans defeated the favourite Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super ...

More From This Category
Rizwan named captain of PSL 6 team of the ...
01:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi to win PSL ...
02:48 AM | 25 Jun, 2021
2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis Championship ...
09:56 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Argentina squad wish Leo Messi a happy birthday ...
09:34 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 final: Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali, ...
05:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
New Zealand beat India to win inaugural ICC World ...
02:50 PM | 24 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan all smiles as he poses with viral aeronautical engineer
07:41 PM | 24 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr