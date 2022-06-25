Former NSA Moeed Yusuf’s son qualifies for Pakistan’s U-14 chess team

08:55 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Former NSA Moeed Yusuf’s son qualifies for Pakistan’s U-14 chess team
Source: IPRI/Moeed Yusuf (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Former national security adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf’s son has qualified for Pakistan’s Under-14 chess team that participated in the West Asian junior championship.

Yusuf shared the news on Twitter where he also expressed his feelings over the achievement of his son.

“Until now, one of the proudest moments of my life was the first time I wore Pakistan's official colours to represent the country internationally as a golfer. This was 25 years ago,” the former NSA wrote.

 “Alhamdulillah my son has made me even prouder this week..by qualifying to be part of Pakistan’s under-14 chess team that just competed in the West Asian junior Championship. Seeing him in the green blazer is a dream come true for me,” he added.

Moeed Yusuf said that he gave up golf after entering professional life. “Am determined to encourage my son to stay the course. Request prayers and best wishes for his and his teammates’ future success and happiness.”

