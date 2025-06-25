Which cars are getting Expensive after Pakistan’s New Green Tax on HEVs?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani auto industry is making comeback but consumers who are considering hybrid vehicle will face blow, with four wheelers expecting to climb higher.

With fully electric vehicles (EVs) and qualifying PHEVs remaining untaxed, they could become more attractive options for eco-conscious and cost-sensitive buyers. In major development under federal budget 2025, Pakistani government expanded scope of its newly introduced Green Tax a move that is set to increase the prices of several hybrid vehicles across the country.

The only exemption remains for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) with a minimum 50km electric-only range, and fully electric vehicles (EVs).

Green Tax

Green Tax is being introduced for first time this year, and is aimed at curbing emissions by charging a percentage-based levy on gasoline and diesel vehicles. The revenue generated will go toward environmental protection projects. The tax applies at the time of vehicle purchase as follows 1pc for engine sizes up to 13000cc, 2pc for cars up to 1800cc and three percent for engines above 1800cc.

Brand Model Expected Price
Haval Jolion 9,480,900
Toyota Corolla Cross HEV 9,178,980
Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X 9,637,980
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 9,894,000
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Smart 11,218,980
Kia Sportage L HEV 11,218,980
Haval H6 HEV 11,983,980
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Signature 12,238,980
Hyundai Santa Fe Smart 12,739,800
Hyundai Santa Fe Signature 14,176,980
Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV FWD 14,992,980
Kia Sorento 1.6T HEV AWD 16,318,980

Government defends the move, stating that although hybrids are more efficient than traditional gasoline vehicles, they still rely on combustion engines and emit pollutants. As such, they should also contribute to environmental clean-up efforts through the Green Tax.

