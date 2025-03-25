Ex-Islamabad Wildlife Board chief’s house attacked over ‘Monal demolition’

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital Islamabad registered a case after an alleged attack at the residence of former Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson, Rina Saeed Khan.

As per the complaint filed at Kohsar Police Station, a group of people attacked her residence in Sector F-7, hurling stones and causing damages.

In her complaint, Rina Satti said the attackers also issued death threats, accusing her of being key figure in demolition of Monal, which led to job losses. Rina clarified that the demolition of the hotel was carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court, distancing herself from any personal responsibility.

The former IWMB chief demanded strict legal action against the individuals behind the attack, as well as those inciting the protests. She also mentioned that a coordinated campaign against her is currently underway, which includes the display of banners across the capital. Islamabad Police assured stern action will be taken in accordance with the law.