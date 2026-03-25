Iran allows safe passage for non-hostile ships through Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Iran has announced that “non-hostile” vessels will be allowed to safely transit the strategic Strait of Hormuz, provided they do not engage in aggressive actions against Iran and comply with established security protocols.

A statement from Iran’s mission to the United Nations said ships can pass through the vital waterway in coordination with Iranian authorities, though the country did not disclose full details of the rules.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global energy supplies, carrying nearly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Since the outbreak of hostilities involving the US and Israel, maritime traffic has sharply declined.

Reports indicate that while an average of 120 ships passed through daily before the conflict, only five vessels were recorded on Monday, causing significant disruptions to global trade and energy supplies.

Analysts warn that if the strait remains effectively closed, oil prices could surge to $150–$200 per barrel. The announcement comes amid U.S. claims of ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran, though Tehran has previously denied such talks.

The news of a potential agreement has already lifted global markets, with Asian stock markets seeing gains and Brent crude experiencing a temporary dip in prices.