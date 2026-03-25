SadaPay Latest Update amid Major Outage; full details here

KARACHI – SadaPay’s major service outage left thousands of Pakistani users unable to access their accounts, causing frustration, confusion, and growing panic.

Users found themselves locked out of the app at critical moments, unable to check balances, complete transfers, or confirm transactions, which intensified anxiety about their finances.

The digital e-wallet has been hit by a major service outage due to a broader regional cloud infrastructure issue in the Middle East, and it raised serious concerns among users who suddenly found themselves unable to access their accounts or complete transactions.

SadaPay Down

Despite the app going down, the company repeatedly assured customers that their funds remain safe and fully accounted for. According to its official statements, the outage is not due to a security breach or compromise of user accounts, but rather a technical failure affecting server systems.

The app’s core services like debit card usage, ATM withdrawals, and point-of-sale transactions continue to operate without interruption, indicating that backend financial systems remain functional even while the app interface is inaccessible.

Users lament the situation, saying when a service this big depends heavily on a single region, a failure in that region can trigger a cascading outage across the entire system.

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Missing Funds Error

Earlier this month, users in Pakistan reported wave of troubling issues. Complaints include failed transfers, unexplained deductions, frozen accounts, and balances turning negative without warning. Some users claim losses ranging from modest amounts to as high as Rs100,000–200,000, though others say deducted funds were eventually restored after delays. The sudden nature of these incidents has fueled anxiety, with many taking to social platforms to share their experiences and seek answers.

Adding to frustration, many users criticized platform’s customer support, describing delayed responses, generic automated replies, and difficulty in resolving urgent issues. App store reviews and online discussions reflect growing dissatisfaction, with repeated reports of stalled refunds and transactions that failed to process as expected.