Saudi Arabia extends visa validity until April 18 for stranded foreigners

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of all visa types until April 18, 2026, to assist visitors stranded due to the ongoing regional situation.

According to the Interior Ministry, individuals whose visit, Umrah, transit, or final exit visas expired after February 25, 2026, and who could not leave the Kingdom can benefit from this relief.

Visa holders have been directed to proceed directly to departure points, where exit procedures will be completed smoothly without prior requirements or any fees.

The move comes as many foreigners remain unable to travel due to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to airspace closures and suspended flight operations across the region.