Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 25 November 2021
09:04 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 25, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.75
|177.25
|Euro
|EUR
|195.5
|198
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|233.5
|236.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.1
|48.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.45
|46.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|125.5
|127
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths in past 24 hours09:29 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:04 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 202108:43 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan programme10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- ‘Man for all situations’ Mohammad Rizwan named in Wisden’s ...09:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for Iqra Aziz
09:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with BTS video from the sets of 'Kanunsuz ...08:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Sanam Saeed returns to small screen with ZEE5 original 'Qatil ...05:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas after removing husband's surname04:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021