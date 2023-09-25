Pakistan announces launch of short-term Hajj package

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the launch of short-term Hajj for Pakistani pilgrims, starting from next year.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said the new package would be 18-20 days long, adding that pilgrims will be allowed to select this or long stay package.

The minister revealed the plan in a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs. The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, who suggested that the duration of short Hajj should be 18 to 30 days.

Normally, the package, which is offered to pilgrims, is 35 to 50 days long and it included accommodation, transportation and foot.

The announcement for the short-term Hajj comes as rupee devaluation had increase the Hajj cost this year. It is the reason the application received for Hajj 2023 were below then the quota allocated by Saudi Arabia.