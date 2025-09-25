Pakistan set 139-run target for Bangladesh to qualify for Asia Cup final

DUBAI – In the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Pakistan set a target of 139 runs for Bangladesh.

At the Dubai Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s batting lineup looked helpless against Bangladesh’s bowling attack, managing 138 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 runs. Mohammad Nawaz made 25, Shaheen Shah Afridi 19, captain Salman Agha 19, Fakhar Zaman 13, Sahibzada Farhan 4, and Hussain Talat 3 before getting out.

Faheem Ashraf (14)* and Haris Rauf (3)* remained unbeaten at the crease.

Saim Ayub, after being dismissed for a duck, set an unwanted record by becoming the second Pakistani player with the most ducks (9 in 45 T20Is), surpassing Shahid Afridi.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan grabbed 2 each, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed 1 wicket.