Indian Police lodge case against Jinnah’s grandson in 30-Year-Old Land Deal

NEW DELHI – Family of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah is facing a case amid allegations of forgery and cheating in 30-Year-Old Land Deal.

Police in Maharashtra’s capital lodged a case against businessman Nusli Wadia, grandson of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, along with several family members, over allegations of using forged and fabricated documents in their legal proceedings against Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd.

The case has been filed after orders from metropolitan magistrate court at Borivli. The court directed Bangur Nagar police to take action against Nusli Wadia, his wife Maureen Wadia, Jehangir Wadia, H.J. Bamji and others over alleged cheating and forgery.

The case centers on a 30-year-old development agreement between Wadia and Ferani Hotels concerning plot of land in Malad. Under the deal, Ferani Hotels was to collaborate with builder K. Raheja and pay Wadia 12% of the gross sale proceeds.

It all started in disputes in 2008 over Wadia’s share of sales and land management, and it started a prolonged legal tussle that spanned multiple courts, including Indian Supreme Court.

Allegations in the case included mala fide intent, lack of authority, and commercial disputes.

The case invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions on cheating, forgery, possession of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Ferani Hotels lodged complaint, alleging that Wadia family submitted forged documents to Bombay High Court some 15-year-back during commercial dispute. Chande approached the Bangur Nagar police on March 15 and later Mumbai police commissioner on March 24, but no FIR was registered at the time.

Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Borivli ordered Bangur Nagar police to register the case on September 20.