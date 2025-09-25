Mother and Daughter Pregnant by same man shock internet

NEW YORK – Just when internet users believe they have seen every bizarre story possible, another jaw-dropping tale hits social media. This time, it’s a mother-daughter duo who are making headlines after revealing they are both pregnant by the same man.

The video shared to Jade Teen (@xojadeteen), shows her standing proudly beside her mother, Danny Swings. Both women cradle their baby bumps as Jade declares: “My mom and I are expecting by the same man only a week apart,” calling it the “happiest time” of her life.

In the clip, Danny who is 44 years old reveals she is already 7 and half months pregnant with just one month left until delivery. The bizarre confession has racked up more than million of views and thousands of furious comments, with many branding the situation “disgusting” and a “collapse of moral values.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jade 🤍 (@xojadeteen)

The tangled story began years earlier when Danny separated from her former partner shortly after Jade’s birth. She later started relationship with Nicholas Yardi, eventually moving in with him. At the time, Jade was 22, and with only a small age gap between her and Nicholas, their bond grew stronger, until they started dating.

While Danny herself was already pregnant with Nicholas’s child, Jade revealed that she too was expecting his baby. The revelation shocked extended family members and has left social media users divided, with some calling it next level incest and gross.

To add fuel to fire, reports claim that Danny, Jade, and Nicholas continue to live together under one roof, and even share the same bed. Far from ashamed, the women seem to revel in the attention, openly celebrating their pregnancies together in the viral clip.

Regardless of the authenticity of the story, the bizarre family triangle ignited a firestorm of debate across the internet.