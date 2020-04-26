Punjab govt launches “Taleem Ghar” App for remote learning in COVID-19 lockdown
LAHORE- Taleem Ghar app is launched to make available localized and engaging multimedia lessons online, for public school students of class one to eight while matric and intermediate lectures will be available soon.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor. Director-General Waqar Qureshi, Director Kashif Farooq & others were also part of the meeting.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the Taleem Ghar initiative aims to encourage remote learning among students as it is also available on local cable TV and its website. Taleem Ghar project will be much beneficial for the students in the prevailing situation of Corona Virus pandemic, he added.

The Taleem Ghar project is a collaboration between the School Education Department, Government of Punjab, its Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), and the Punjab IT Board (PITB).

The Science and Mathematics lectures are conducted through 8 animated teachers from every Monday to Thursday on local Cable Tv while these are now accessible 24/7 online via the android app & website www.taleemghar.punjab.gov.pk.

