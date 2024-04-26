Punjab government launches 'Environment Protection Authority' to combat smog

In a significant move to address the pressing issue of smog and improve environmental quality, the Punjab government has unveiled plans to establish an 'Environment Protection Authority.'

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that this authority would play a pivotal role in enforcing environmental protection regulations effectively across the region.

During a session chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, initiatives to tackle the environmental crisis were discussed, leading to the establishment of a Smog Cabinet Committee.

A Smog Monitoring Sectoral Cell, comprising representatives from various departments, will operate within the Department of Planning and Development, focusing on monitoring and controlling smog-related issues.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to creating a robust legal framework aligned with the CM's environmental vision, Aurangzeb revealed plans for immediate enforcement of regulations through coordinated efforts across different departments.

Special attention will be given to crack down on sources emitting smog, harmful chemicals, and smoke, with strict adherence to environmental standards in industrial and transport sectors.

Aurangzeb highlighted measures targeting brick kilns, stating that operations without zig-zag technology will be prohibited, with non-compliant kilns already facing closure.

Additionally, stringent regulations will be imposed on vehicles, with mandatory fitness certificates required. Vehicles emitting smoke or having faulty engines will face bans, and a monitoring and certification system for vehicles with defective engines will be implemented.

Industries will be mandated to install emission control systems to mitigate the release of harmful smoke and toxins, contributing to the government's efforts to combat smog and protect the environment.