KARACHI - In observance of Labour Day, the Sindh government has declared a public holiday across the province on May 1st to honor the rights and dignity of workers.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, all government offices and departments will remain closed on the occasion of Labour Day to ensure its solemn observance.

Labour Day is marked with various events and rallies at both governmental and non-governmental levels, where workers come together to express solidarity and advocate for labour rights. Additionally, rallies are organized in various cities, with a significant participation of workers and labour unions.