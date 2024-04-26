Rawalpindi hospital sweeper booked for sexually harassing lady doctor

RAWALPINDI – A sweeper of a public hospital in garrison city of Rawalpindi case booked for sexually harassing a lady doctor and threatening to throw acid at her.

The case has been registered by the Ganj Mandi Police station on a complaint filed by the doctor, who works at the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi.

The complainant alleged that the suspect named Afzaal had been harassing her for four months. The sweeper also touched him inappropriately for several times and threatened to throw acid at her.

Police have launched an investigation into the case after registering the first information report against the sweeper.