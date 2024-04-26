Zindigi, MyTM & Cashin to digitize the pilgrimage experience for Pakistani citizens, pioneering a new era in Hajj convenience

In a groundbreaking move, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank & MyTM in collaboration with Cashin (KSA), has launched an innovative payment system specifically for Pakistani pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

This initiative, unveiled at the LEAP conference this year, introduces a cashless Hajj and Umrah experience, significantly enhancing convenience by reducing fees and taxes. This landmark initiative ensures convenience and sets a precedent for future advancements in pilgrimage services. It represents an essential advancement towards the Vision 2030 goal of achieving 70% non-cash transactions by 2030.

For Pakistani pilgrims, the traditional financial challenges of Hajj, including handling numerous transactions for visa fees, accommodation, and transportation, will now be streamlined. They will utilize the Zindigi Debit cards, ensuring all transactions are effortless and seamless, preparing for a pilot test during the Hajj 2024.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, reflected on the innovative partnership, saying, “This collaboration represents a significant stride towards facilitating the sacred rituals. It advances Pakistan's commitment to financial inclusion and aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. By introducing a cashless solution tailored for Hajj and Umrah, we are setting new standards in convenience and security, fostering an ecosystem where technology and tradition converge. This initiative is a bridge that underscores our shared vision for a future where economic and technological progress serves everyone.”

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, stated, 'Zindigi exists to make a meaningful impact in the lives of customers beyond borders. This initiative perfectly embodies our vision to offer simple yet impactful financial services. With around 4 million people from Pakistan embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj and Umrah to Saudi Arabia each year, this represents the significance of Zindigi’s contribution in facilitating the masses. We are excited to be part of such impactful initiatives that resonate with the core purpose of existence.'

Sheikh Jawad Mahmood, CEO of MYTM LLC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, heralds the new collaboration with JS Bank and Cashin as a milestone in financial technology. The introduction of the Sullins product, aimed at serving the 'Guests of Allah', is set to revolutionize the pilgrimage experience for Pakistani worshippers by offering a seamless banking service across borders. In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for a cashless economy and Pakistan's strategy to increase financial inclusion, this initiative promises a digitized payment solution that ensures security, advantageous currency exchange rates, and tax-free transactions for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. More than just a corporate alliance, this venture represents strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Omar Al-Rammah, CEO Cashin Saudi Arabia, commented, “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital transformation and financial inclusion as Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards a digital future; we are committed to pioneering solutions that focus on enhancing pilgrims and tourist payment experience and satisfaction and contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. This strategic partnership will leverage Cashin’s cutting-edge payment technology expertise with Zindigi, JS BANK and MyTM’s innovative solutions, which aim to simplify the payment experience of pilgrims and tourists.

The signing ceremony was attended by key stakeholders from both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underlining the commitment to enhancing the Hajj experience through technology. Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, Adeel Hijazi, Chief Marketing Officer of Zindigi, and Rao Umer Farooq, Head of International Business, were joined by representatives from relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia at the signing ceremony. Among the attendees from MYTM were Dr. Sohail Zafar Cheema, Chairman of MYTM Pakistan; Zain Farooq, CEO of MYTM Pakistan; Sheikh Jawad Mahmood, CEO of MYTM Saudi Arabia; Muhammad Usman Khan, CTO of MYTM Pakistan; Iftikhar Shahid, Director of Technology at MYTM LLC Saudi Arabia; Saad Sarwar, Director of Payment Systems at MYTM LLC Saudi Arabia; Moaz Mirza, Director of Investments at MYTM Pakistan; Talal Mahmood, CFO of MYTM Pakistan. Additionally present were Omar Al-Rammah, CEO of Cashin, Shaikh Abdul Quddus, Chief Fintech Officer of Cashin, Obay Al-Madi, Chief Business Officer of Cashin, and AbdulKareem Zirk, Chief Technology Officer of Cashin.

This partnership represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of the Hajj pilgrimage, showcasing the collective commitment of Zindigi, Cashin, and MyTM PR to enhance well-being and to contribute to the global financial ecosystem. The collaboration also strengthens the economic and technological ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, showcasing a shared commitment to innovation and societal advancement.