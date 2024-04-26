Woman kills daughter for ‘honour’ in Sialkot

SIALKOT –A woman in Sialkot has been arrested for murdering her daughter after she married the man of her choice.

The incident occurred in the area covered by Muradpur Police Station, where the woman killed her daughter after she left home to marry the man she chose.

The victim was already married, and her family had previously filed a kidnapping case when she initially left home.

Police stated that the victim’s family was upset with her false statement in court, leading to the mother’s violent act against her daughter.

A case has been registered, and the suspect has been arrested. Initial evidence is being collected as the investigation proceeds.