Ali Zafar reveals Shah Rukh Khan wanted him to sing ‘Dard-e-Disco’

Famous Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has made an interesting revelation about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview, Ali Zafar spoke about his career and the entertainment industry, sharing that the Bollywood icon once invited him to sing a song for his film.

He said Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King Khan,” had listened to his popular track “Sun Re Sajaniya” and personally asked him to perform the song “Dard-e-Disco” for one of his movies.

Ali Zafar praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a warm and open-hearted person. However, he added that he was not in India at the time and could not manage the schedule, so the opportunity did not work out.

It is worth noting that “Dard-e-Disco” was featured in the 2007 Bollywood film Om Shanti Om, which was a major hit. The original song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh, with music composed by Vishal-Shekhar.