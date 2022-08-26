15 die as roof of mosque sheltering flood victims collapsed in Sindh

09:17 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
15 die as roof of mosque sheltering flood victims collapsed in Sindh
KARACHI – At least 15 people were killed after roof of a mosque where flood victims were taking shelter collapsed in southeastern Pakistan as abnormal torrential rains triggered floods in the country since last month.

Reports said that the incident occurred in Khairpur district of Sindh province that has also left 70 people injured.

The victims were living in the mosque after their homes were swept away by floods as heavy rains wreaked havoc across Pakistan since mid-June.

The National Disaster Management Authority said that overall death toll from rain-related incidents has surged to 903, while thousands of people are homeless.

Residents of the four provinces of Pakistan — Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab (south), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — are fleeing the flooding situation as 73 people lost their lives in last 24 hours in the country.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that 30 million people were affected in rains and floods in different ways, adding that final figure of homeless people is being assessed.

The minister said a national emergency had been declared in the country as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had postponed their official visits abroad.

Describing the floods as a “humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”, she urged international community to help with relief efforts amid the worsening situation. 

