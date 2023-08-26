Search

Hindu teacher’s mistreatment to Muslim student in India sparks outrage

08:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
Hindu teacher’s mistreatment to Muslim student in India sparks outrage
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

MUMBAI – A humiliating treatment meted out to a seven-year-old Muslim student by a Hindu teacher has sparked outrage in India with people demanding her immediate arrest on social media. 

The viral video of the incident shows the Muslim boy was subjected to degradation and torture, as the teacher identified as Tripta Tyagi ordered his classmates to slap him one by one. 

She can also be heard passing Islamphobic remarks as the students are slapping the helpless boy at the Neha Public School in the Khubbapur village of Muzaffarnagar. 

At one point during the video, the Hindu teacher also directed students to slap the Muslim boy “harder”. 

The mother of the victim told international media that her son was “traumatised”.

However, his father said that no legal action would be taken against the school as he has reached a settlement. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the incident and put blame on India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the violence.

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred — nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India — do not hate them, we all have to teach love together,” he said.

Indian social activist Shabnam Hashmi urged the Indian president to take a stern action against the teacher. 

“There can be nothing more dangerous than a blatant call to students to hit the Muslim student. This is a national shame and I hope the Supreme Court will also take suo moto action against this atrocity,” she said on X.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rashtrapatibhvn</a>⁩ <br>Hon’ble President of India <br>I appeal 2 U 2 ensure that this teacher is identified &amp; the other man whose voice is there &amp; urgent action is taken against her and the man. They should be removed from service &amp; cases filed .1/2 <a href="https://t.co/PxCiKVuwAq">pic.twitter.com/PxCiKVuwAq</a></p>&mdash; Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShabnamHashmi/status/1695072573657092097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

“Arrest Tripta Tyagi” has also become a trend on social media platform X. Following are the reactions;

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Please spare kids from your game of religious hatred????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArrestTriptaTyagi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArrestTriptaTyagi</a> <a href="https://t.co/p2AeXRLmx2">pic.twitter.com/p2AeXRLmx2</a></p>&mdash; Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) <a href="https://twitter.com/iArpitSpeaks/status/1695311359716495832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Is it a crime to be a Muslim in India?<br><br>Action should be taken by immediately arresting Tripta Tyagi, a school teacher with poisonous mentality, who got an 8-year-old Muslim child beaten up by other Hindu children.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArrestTriptaTyagi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArrestTriptaTyagi</a> <a href="https://t.co/twie5nb9Tf">pic.twitter.com/twie5nb9Tf</a></p>&mdash; Adv Deepali Lakra (@Deepali_lakra) <a href="https://twitter.com/Deepali_lakra/status/1695093643361849759?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

