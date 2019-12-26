Madhya Pradesh CM terms CAA as anti-Constitutional, anti-people and anti-religion
Madhya Pradesh CM terms CAA as anti-Constitutional, anti-people and anti-religion
NEW DELHI –Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reiterates not to implement controversial Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in his state.

Addressing a rally against the controversial legislation by the central government in Bhopal, he termed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens as anti-Constitutional, anti-people and anti-religion.

Kamal Nath reiterated his assertion that both the provisions would never be implemented in Madhya Pradesh under a Congress regime.

He said the BJP is trying to implement the hidden agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by bringing such divisive legislations.

