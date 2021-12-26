Afghanistan's Naveenul Haq pulls out of PSL7
08:07 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Afghanistan's Naveenul Haq pulls out of PSL7
LAHORE – Afghanistan seamer Naveenul Haq has decided not to take part in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to personal reasons.

The 22-year-old was picked by Gladiators in Silver Category during PSL 7 draft on December 12.

The decision was announced by Naveen’s manager, Kaustav Lahiri, in a tweet on Sunday.

The right-armer, later, also expressed his disappointment over missing out on playing the event but was optimistic about being a part of it in the future.

Gladiators will now look to pick Naveen's replacement in the mini draft expected to take place on January 7.

The next seven of PSL will start from January 27 in Karachi. National Stadium will host 15 matches while Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 19 matches, including playoffs and final.

