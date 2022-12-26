Applications open till December 30 for admission to e-Rozgaar Training Program

LAHORE - Applications for admission in the new phase of e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, are open till December 30.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that e-Rozgaar Training Program has been equipping the young with the relevant digital skills to tap into online employment opportunities.

“Under this training program, more than 48,000 students, of which 56 per cent are women, have earned more than Rs. 3.5 billion through the Internet after the completion of their training,” he added.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile can submit applications for training in 7 different fields including Mobile App Development, Content Marketing, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. In order to secure admission in the said program, the age limit is 35 years and the required educational qualification is Master's.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across 36 districts of Punjab. Candidates can register through the website for on-campus or online training: www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk