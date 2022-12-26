Applications open till December 30 for admission to e-Rozgaar Training Program

LAHORE - Applications for admission in the new phase of e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, are open till December 30.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that e-Rozgaar Training Program has been equipping the young with the relevant digital skills to tap into online employment opportunities.
“Under this training program, more than 48,000 students, of which 56 per cent are women, have earned more than Rs. 3.5 billion through the Internet after the completion of their training,” he added.
The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile can submit applications for training in 7 different fields including Mobile App Development, Content Marketing, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. In order to secure admission in the said program, the age limit is 35 years and the required educational qualification is Master's.
It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across 36 districts of Punjab. Candidates can register through the website for on-campus or online training: www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
