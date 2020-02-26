EU delegation calls on COAS, lauds Pakistan's role for regional peace and stability
RAWALPINDI - A European Union (EU) delegation has appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.
The EU delegation led by Ambassador of the bloc Androulla Kaminara met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security including Afghan Reconciliation Process, the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir came under the discussion during the meeting.
Ambassadors of different countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden were also part of the delegation.
