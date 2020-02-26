Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif as “absconder”
Web Desk
01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet has declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as “absconder”.

According to the media details, the move came after the PML-N supremo violated the terms of bail granted to him earlier to travel to London for his medical treatment.

The Punjab cabinet decided not to extend the bail of Nawaz Sharif, saying that everything has been kept secret about the treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

However, the Punjab government said that the bail would be extended if Nawaz Sharif was admitted to any hospital for treatment.

The provincial cabinet took this decision on the plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail for treatment in London

However, the board and the committee constituted for the health of former PM Nawaz Sharif did not give substantial reasons for extension in his bail.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London had to undergo a surgery but it was cancelled for some other day and with no apparent reasons.

Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Shamim Begum has also reached in London to accompany her son during the treatment.

