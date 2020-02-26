Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West Indies in Canberra
Sarfraz Ali
05:24 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West Indies in Canberra
CANBERRA - Pakistan registered their win after beating one-time champion West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Canberra today (Wednesday).

The team in green chased the 124 runs with ten balls to spare. Openers Muneeba Ali and Javeria made added 58-runs for the first wicket, which somehow took the game away from Stafanie Taylor-led side.

Javeria did get out for 35, followed by her partner Ali for 25, but the skipper Bismah Maroof and middle-order batter Nida Dar held their ends respectively and reached the target with ten balls to spare.

On the other hand, West Indies started terribly and lost their first wicket on the very first ball of the match.

Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle scored (43) apiece but it wasn’t enough, and they could only post 124-7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan will now take on the challenge of South Africa on Sunday (Mar 01) at Sydney Showground Stadium, while West Indies will face England on the same day at that venue.

