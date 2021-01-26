PTI files petition against JUI-F for receiving foreign funding

05:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
PTI files petition against JUI-F for receiving foreign funding
Share

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a foreign funding case against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition was submitted by PTI’s Member of National Assembly (MNA) Farrukh Habib, who has already filed identical cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In the petition, Habib said that a senior leader of the religio-political party, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, had confessed in an interview that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other received funding from Libya and Iraq’s former rulers – late Moammar Qaddafi and late Saddam Hussain.

A transcript of the interview has also been made part of the petition.

Requesting the ECP to call Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani, the petitioner said that Fazlur Rehman should be asked about the funds.

The PTI is also facing a foreign funding case, filed by a dissident leader of the party Akbar S Babar in 2014. Opposition parties have been urged the ECP to announce verdict on the petition filed against the PTI.

PDM 'receiving foreign funding’ for anti-PTI ... 08:37 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday claimed that the government had obtained ...

More From This Category
PM Imran perturbed over proposal to give ...
07:34 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
US and Pakistan host private sector engagement ...
05:10 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Pakistani-born Saima Mohsin set to make history ...
04:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Petition seeking ban on Tiktok, other apps ...
04:24 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s ...
02:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Pakistan opposes new permanent seats in UNSC
01:34 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
BiggBoss famed Indian actress commits suicide
04:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr