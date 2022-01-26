Gold price jumps Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
09:40 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola on Wednesday to reach Rs127,150 per tola.
The price of 10 gram also increased byRs429 and it was traded at Rs109,011 today in the domestic market.
The international gold price also witnessed an increase of $7 per ounce to reach $1,845.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
