Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 

Rihanna has donated $15 million to climate justice through her foundation which backs her belief that climate change is a social justice issue.

The 33-year-old singer has pledged the money to 18 climate justice organisations including the Climate Justice Alliance and the Movement for Black Lives through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

A statement explained: "Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.

"In this spirit, we are proud to commit $15 million to 18 organisations working on climate justice across the US and Caribbean in partnership with #StartSmall, Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative.

"These grants support entities focused on and led by women, youth, black, indigenous, people of colour and LGBTQIA+ communities. We invite others to join us in elevating, funding and supporting these groups and others who are on the frontlines of the climate justice movement."

The Barbadian singer Rihanna created her foundation in 2012 and she was actually made a national hero of Barbados when the Caribbean country became a republic in 2021.