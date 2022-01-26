Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 
Web Desk
04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 
Share

Rihanna has donated $15 million to climate justice through her foundation which backs her belief that climate change is a social justice issue.

The 33-year-old singer has pledged the money to 18 climate justice organisations including the Climate Justice Alliance and the Movement for Black Lives through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

A statement explained: "Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.

"In this spirit, we are proud to commit $15 million to 18 organisations working on climate justice across the US and Caribbean in partnership with #StartSmall, Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative.

"These grants support entities focused on and led by women, youth, black, indigenous, people of colour and LGBTQIA+ communities. We invite others to join us in elevating, funding and supporting these groups and others who are on the frontlines of the climate justice movement."

The Barbadian singer Rihanna created her foundation in 2012 and she was actually made a national hero of Barbados when the Caribbean country became a republic in 2021.

Mansha Pasha and Ali Gul Pir recreate Rihanna and ... 05:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir and the gorgeous actress Mansha Pasha were clearly finding it hard to abstain from the ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap ...
03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Model Giti Ara files a lawsuit against ex-husband
02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice ...
02:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their first ...
01:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Xulfi served Rs100 million notice over 'Tu Jhoom' ...
11:19 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
Saudi Arabia automatically extending residencies, ...
11:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 
04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr